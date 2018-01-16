Who Did It Better?: Rapper’s Weather Report Goes Up Against Chance The Rapper

So apparently rappers are now adding meteorologist to their hustle list.

One British rapper, Big Narstie, took the time to show off his weather man skills on Good Morning Britain.

This isn’t the first time a rapper was here to tell you about your day.

Just last month Chance the Rapper delivered the weather report for Chicago. Check out Big Narstie’s clip below, then swipe through to find out if Chance still takes the win for TV reporting.

WATCH: 'Man better know it’s cold outside!’ – 😂 @bignarstie does the weather LIVE on air! The full online weather report is coming soon #gmb pic.twitter.com/6NJNAfXiIq — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 16, 2018

