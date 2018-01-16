Entertainment News
Happy Birthday: 5 Celebrities Inspired By Aaliyah’s Swag

Global Grind
File photo dated 20 March 2000 shows US recording

Source: Vince Bucci / Getty

Today marks what would have been the 39th birthday of Aaliyah Haughton, the beloved pop singer who lost her life in a plane crash in 2001. Since her emergence into the music scene in the early 90’s, Aaliyah’s street and sleek style has inspired many. From her sense of style to her moody and melodic tracks, many artists have borrowed from Aaliyah’s formula over the years.

Let’s take a look at 5 celebrities who have been inspired by Aaliyah’s swag.

Continue reading Happy Birthday: 5 Celebrities Inspired By Aaliyah's Swag

