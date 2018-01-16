Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

OMG: A Charity Benefits From Guy Saying ‘Gucci Gang’ 1 Million Times

He had to have set a record.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Rolling Loud Southern California

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

No matter how you feel about Lil Pump‘s song “Gucci Gang,” there’s no denying how infectious it is. It’s liable to make folks randomly chant the words, simply because of its catchiness.

One YouTuber, Graham The Christian, took the song’s repetitive nature to a whole new level when he said the word “Gucci Gang” 1 million times over live streaming. He did it over the course of 15 consecutive days, allocating over 17 hours most days.

Graham decided to donate his proceeds from the streaming to Red Nose Day charity. They help children in poverty by serving meals, providing essential medical services and helping with housing, as well as education. Graham ended up raising over $10,000 for the organization.

If you have the patience to sit through Graham’s process, you can check out his video below!

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading OMG: A Charity Benefits From Guy Saying ‘Gucci Gang’ 1 Million Times

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Real NBA Smoke: Aaron Afflalo Swings Off In…
 10 hours ago
01.16.18
These Hidden Messages In Black Mirror Season 4…
 12 hours ago
01.16.18
OMG: A Charity Benefits From Guy Saying ‘Gucci…
 14 hours ago
01.16.18
Happy Birthday: 5 Celebrities Inspired By Aaliyah’s Swag
 14 hours ago
01.16.18
Who Did It Better?: Rapper’s Weather Report Goes…
 14 hours ago
01.16.18
50 Cent & Gerard Butler Shake Hands To…
 19 hours ago
01.16.18
We’re Terrified Of This Leatherface-Like Kid Who Cuts…
 20 hours ago
01.16.18
Missed The NAACP Image Awards? Here Are A…
 20 hours ago
01.16.18
Vibes: Tuesday Morning Has Us Feeling Like This…
 22 hours ago
01.16.18
Nipsey Hussle Explains Why Artists Should Sign Up…
 2 days ago
01.15.18
LOL: When You And Water Don’t Go Well…
 2 days ago
01.15.18
35 items
MLK Day Celebration 2018 At The National Center…
 2 days ago
01.15.18
Shmood: A Day Off With Your Squad Can…
 2 days ago
01.15.18
Happy Founder’s Day: 10 Celebs You Didn’t Know…
 2 days ago
01.15.18
If You Didn’t Watch These MLK Movies As…
 2 days ago
01.15.18
Whitney Houston Would Not Approve This Cover Of…
 2 days ago
01.15.18
photos