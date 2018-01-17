Real NBA Smoke: Aaron Afflalo Swings Off In Middle Of Game

What has NBA players feeling so froggy lately?

Watch: Shaq & Charles Barkley laughed themselves to tears after they got wind that LA, Rockets Chris Paul, James Harden, Trevor Ariza & Clint Capela reportedly snuck into the home team’s locker room to confront Blake Griffin & Austin Rivers. https://t.co/Jm4JonzAQj pic.twitter.com/hSDSxoJ9x9 — Global Grind (@GlobalGrind) January 16, 2018

After the Rockets vs. Clippers viral episode last night, and more throughout the weekend, Orlando Magic veteran Aaron Afflalo didn’t waste any time talking with Serbian big man Nemanja Bjelica.

Still not clear why, but the Compton native went straight for the Timberwolves foward’s dome before getting caught in a headlock.

Watch:

What is going on in the NBA 👀 pic.twitter.com/uKPZ4hnAA9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2018

THIS WHAT Y’ALL WANTED?

ARE Y’ALL NOT ENTERTAINED? https://t.co/JrJSWLE4qn — Thelonious Martin™ (@KingThelonious) January 17, 2018

Please don’t screw up those guaranteed checks, fellas.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: