Real NBA Smoke: Aaron Afflalo Swings Off In Middle Of Game

After this weekend’s locker room shenanigans, one vet didn’t waste any time popping gums

What has NBA players feeling so froggy lately?

After the Rockets vs. Clippers viral episode last night, and more throughout the weekend, Orlando Magic veteran Aaron Afflalo didn’t waste any time talking with Serbian big man Nemanja Bjelica.

Still not clear why, but the Compton native went straight for the Timberwolves foward’s dome before getting caught in a headlock.

Watch:

Please don’t screw up those guaranteed checks, fellas.

 

