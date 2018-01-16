Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word On ‘House Of Cards’ Set

Things keep going from bad to worse for the troubled actor.

Danielle Jennings
Rivaled only by Harvey Weinstein, few are having a larger fall from grace than actor Kevin Spacey, who within the last few months has gone from celebrated thespian to one of the biggest pariahs in Hollywood due to multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. The latest news surrounding the actor involves alleged acts of racism while on the set of House of Cards.

Currently staying as far away from the spotlight as possible, Kevin Spacey still managed to find himself in the news and this time it’s not regarding sexual assault violations, but instead he’s being accused of repeated acts of racism while on the set of his former show, the Netflix hit House of Cards. In an exclusive with the New York Daily News, reports have surfaced that Spacey regularly used the N-word while on set and even refused to shake hands of black crew members.

Via New York Daily News:

During filming of the first season of the presidential Netflix drama, Spacey allegedly used the N-word when he told his security manager that he didn’t want black security personnel watching the show trailer, according to Earl Blue, the head of VIP Protective Services.

Blue told the Daily Mail that he complained to set managers about Spacey, who responded that “that’s just the way he is.”

Eric Lyles, Blue’s employee, also claimed that Spacey refused to shake the hands of any black security guards on set.

Blue also claims that after his complaints, the $1.1 million contract for his company VIP Protective Services was not renewed and that he was shocked by the outcome because he had received nothing but praise for his work.

In addition to revealing the disturbing on set behavior of Spacey, Blue said he also plans to sue the disgraced actor for loss of income that he would have received if he was still employed with the show.

 

photos