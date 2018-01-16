CVS To Get Rid Of All Photoshopped Beauty Ads

Photos
In an effort to stop the propagation of unrealistic images that effect young girls, CVS is putting a stop to photoshop to their beauty ads. The pharmacy store chain made the announcement recently that it will begin displaying the new altered-free ads in April.

The move is one that many companies are taking, especially after France announced their stand against photoshop last year, along with photo giant Getty Images. The beauty images from CVS will be feature a special watermark on the ads to show that the photos have not been touched up or airbrushed. By the year 2020, CVS intends to have all of their ads free of photoshop. In the meantime, beauty ads that are created by CVS will feature the actual watermark while those companies who ads are photoshopped will be labeled as such.

In making these major changes to their products, Vice President of CVS Health and President of CVS Pharmacy Helena B. Foulkes shared with Women’s Wear Daily, “The connection between the propagation of unrealistic body images and negative health effects, especially in girls and young women, has been established,” she said. “As a purpose-led company, we strive to do our best to assure all of the messages we are sending to our customers reflect our purpose of helping people on their path to better health.”

Let’s see if other companies will continue to follow suit!

