Are You A Micro-Cheater? Are You A Mini-Flirt or Mega-Loyal?

FLIRTING may seem harmless but such “micro-cheating” could risk your relationship, experts warn. Social media has made it easier to connect with other people romantically without physically being unfaithful to your partner.

Relationship psychologist Dr Pam Spurr says: “Micro-cheating is on the rise because you’ve got the means to message people at your fingertips. “The powerful lure of social media means many couples spend more time chatting with online ‘friends’ instead of investing energy in their relationship.

“The buzz of flirting and likes is so strong that many prefer that instant hit to what their partner offers, and relationships can be ruined in this way.” Here, LYNSEY CLARKE presents a quiz which will reveal if you are a micro-cheat, a mini-flirt or mega-loyal. And if you are anything less than faithful, at the foot of the page Dr Pam suggests action you can take.

Did you get Micro-cheat?

WHETHER you’re a risk-taker, bored or seeking validation, this is a slippery slope to a full-on affair, so remove yourself from temptation. Don’t be alone with that person and stop the messages. Work on your relationship.Remember the buzz you felt when you first met your partner. Start some flirty texting with them and ask for more romance.

Did you get Mini-flirt?

FLIRTY messaging may seem innocent – but not if you wouldn’t do it in front of your partner.For each flirty text you’d send, try sending it to your partner. If someone you know comes on to you, despite knowing you have a partner, you may be giving off the wrong flirty vibe.Set them straight and focus on your relationship instead.

Did you get Mega-loyal?

YOU’RE totally dedicated to your partner and won’t flirt outside your relationship. But do flirt inside it – and expect your partner to make an effort too.Every relationship needs a bit of excitement, so spend time apart. Then, when you are together, plan surprises, pay each other compliments and share a saucy fantasy or a date that’s out of your comfort zone.

