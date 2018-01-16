Preview Alert: DJ Khaled Preps New Track With Cardi B And Jennifer Lopez

Cardi B is quickly becoming a household name thanks to “Bodak Yellow” and features with stars like Bruno Mars. It seems the Bronx spitter isn’t stopping anytime soon.

She’s continuing to bless tracks with a verse and next up is a song with DJ Khaled called “Quiero Dinero.” It will feature Jennifer Lopez for a latin flavored team-up.

The song is expected to drop this month, but until then, you can check out a preview below!

