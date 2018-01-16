Entertainment News
50 Cent & Gerard Butler Shake Hands To Join Power & Talk Den Of Thieves

50 Cent and Gerard Butler sit down to discuss their new film Den of Thieves, working together on Power and the proper way to say 50 Cent. In their new movie, which hits theaters this Friday, January 19th, an elite unit from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs squares off against a crew of successful thieves who plan a seemingly impossible heist — the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. O’Shea Jackson Jr and Pablo Schreiber round out the cast of this movie and it’s a must see. A slow start that picks up quickly and leaves you with your jaw on the ground by the end of the movie is the first must see movie of the year.

