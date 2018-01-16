News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Congratulations! Kim and Kanye’s Baby Is Here

farlinave
838 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - May 1, 2016

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

News broke this morning on TMZ about how Kim & Kanye just welcomed a healthy baby girl.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to Kim’s website, the baby is 7 pounds 6 ounces. Pictures coming soon. In the mean time, check out the life and times of Kim & Kanye photo gallery below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

 

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

The Life And Times Of Kim & Kanye (Photo Gallery)

18 photos Launch gallery

The Life And Times Of Kim & Kanye (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Congratulations! Kim and Kanye’s Baby Is Here

The Life And Times Of Kim & Kanye (Photo Gallery)

Baby , Kanye West , Kim Kardashian

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
50 Cent & Gerard Butler Shake Hands To…
 2 hours ago
01.16.18
We’re Terrified Of This Leatherface-Like Kid Who Cuts…
 3 hours ago
01.16.18
Missed The NAACP Image Awards? Here Are A…
 4 hours ago
01.16.18
Vibes: Tuesday Morning Has Us Feeling Like This…
 5 hours ago
01.16.18
Nipsey Hussle Explains Why Artists Should Sign Up…
 20 hours ago
01.15.18
LOL: When You And Water Don’t Go Well…
 20 hours ago
01.15.18
35 items
MLK Day Celebration 2018 At The National Center…
 22 hours ago
01.15.18
Shmood: A Day Off With Your Squad Can…
 23 hours ago
01.15.18
Happy Founder’s Day: 10 Celebs You Didn’t Know…
 24 hours ago
01.15.18
If You Didn’t Watch These MLK Movies As…
 1 day ago
01.15.18
Whitney Houston Would Not Approve This Cover Of…
 1 day ago
01.15.18
Let Freedom Ring: 12 Rare Photos Of Dr.…
 1 day ago
01.15.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim And Her Wig Are The…
 1 day ago
01.15.18
Here’s How A Viral Tiffany Haddish Clip Landed…
 1 day ago
01.15.18
No Lie, Will Smith Is The Best Thing…
 1 day ago
01.15.18
#WakandaGate Americans Wants Trump To Answer The Crisis…
 1 day ago
01.15.18
photos