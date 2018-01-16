Entertainment News
We’re Terrified Of This Leatherface-Like Kid Who Cuts The Faces Off Of Baby Dolls

Not weird at all.

Katelynn (@sassykattx) hit Twitter with photo evidence of her little sister’s odd obsession. Not only does the little girl like to cut the faces off her baby dolls and stuffed animals, she places the skinned faces on new dolls.

“Don’t worry guys my sister is not a serial killer she just likes to play doctor,” Katelynn reassured her followers. Even Diplo commented:

Hit the flip for more reactions.

