We’re Terrified Of This Leatherface-Like Kid Who Cuts The Faces Off Of Baby Dolls

My little sister has an obsession with cutting the faces off baby dolls/stuffed animals and putting them on other dolls. Help pic.twitter.com/Q6xzeg2fzw — katelynn (@sassykattx) January 15, 2018

Katelynn (@sassykattx) hit Twitter with photo evidence of her little sister’s odd obsession. Not only does the little girl like to cut the faces off her baby dolls and stuffed animals, she places the skinned faces on new dolls.

“Don’t worry guys my sister is not a serial killer she just likes to play doctor,” Katelynn reassured her followers. Even Diplo commented:

No this is completely normal https://t.co/ii5gg7So5G — dip (@diplo) January 16, 2018

