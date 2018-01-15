Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Happy Founder’s Day: 10 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were AKA’s

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
New Orleans charter school's new principal works to improve reading and math skills

Source: Christian Science Monitor / Getty

Today the ladies of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority are celebrating their founder’s day. Founded on the campus of Howard University in 1908, the sorority now boasts hundreds of thousands of women who have gone on to enjoy many different career paths. A few of our favorite celebrities are AKAs.  Here’s a list of 10 celebrity you didn’t know repped the pink and green.

 

Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad

Source: Getty / Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Happy Founder’s Day: 10 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were AKA’s

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nipsey Hussle Explains Why Artists Should Sign Up…
 4 hours ago
01.15.18
LOL: When You And Water Don’t Go Well…
 4 hours ago
01.15.18
35 items
MLK Day Celebration 2018 At The National Center…
 6 hours ago
01.15.18
Shmood: A Day Off With Your Squad Can…
 6 hours ago
01.15.18
Happy Founder’s Day: 10 Celebs You Didn’t Know…
 8 hours ago
01.15.18
If You Didn’t Watch These MLK Movies As…
 9 hours ago
01.15.18
Whitney Houston Would Not Approve This Cover Of…
 10 hours ago
01.15.18
Let Freedom Ring: 12 Rare Photos Of Dr.…
 10 hours ago
01.15.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim And Her Wig Are The…
 10 hours ago
01.15.18
Here’s How A Viral Tiffany Haddish Clip Landed…
 11 hours ago
01.15.18
No Lie, Will Smith Is The Best Thing…
 12 hours ago
01.15.18
#WakandaGate Americans Wants Trump To Answer The Crisis…
 13 hours ago
01.15.18
Our Monday Morning Vibes Are Courtesy Of A…
 14 hours ago
01.15.18
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
Offset’s New “Cardi B” Tattoo
 23 hours ago
01.14.18
The GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live!! Countdown to Music's Biggest Night - Show
LL Cool J’s 50th Birthday
 1 day ago
01.14.18
This Vintage “Flavor Of Love” Clip Portrays White…
 1 day ago
01.14.18
photos