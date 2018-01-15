Entertainment News
Shmood: A Day Off With Your Squad Can Get The Party Started

Two dancers bring the positive energy.

East Harlem Hosts Annual Three Kings Parade

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

If you’re one of those lucky people enjoying MLK’s birthday off, you know nothing’s better than getting some chill time with your squad.

It’s times like these when the creativity levels can reach a hundred. Lite feet dancers Lucky Banks and QueenHype LeGend definitely understand the shmood with their hype video below!

 

