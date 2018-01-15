Nipsey Hussle Explains Why Artists Should Sign Up For Tidal

Indie kingpin Nipsey Hussle gave some game to upcoming artists looking to get paid fairly for their work.

According to Neighborhood Nip, YouTube only pays $690 for 1 million streams, compared to Tidal’s $12,500.

Apple Music pays $7,350, Spotify and Amazon Music both pay a little over $4,000 per million streams.

ATTENTION EVERYONE: 1 Million Streams on YouTube = $690 1 Million Streams on Spotify = $4,370 1 Million Streams on Apple Music = $7,350 1 Million Streams on @Tidal = $12,500 1 Million Streams on Amazon Music = $4,020 Don’t shoot the messenger.

Jus Sign up 4 @tidal 🏁 — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) January 15, 2018

