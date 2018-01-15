WakandaGate Americans Wants Trump To Answer The Crisis In Wakanda

0 reads Leave a comment
A screenwriter has come up with a great idea. She wants a real journalist to ask President Donald Trump a question about the crisis happening in Wakanda. You know the fictional home of Marvel’s Black Panther. She wants to see this happen so bad that she’s offered up $300 to any journalist who asked. In a series of tweets Sara Benincasa wrote:
People have already started to let the President know about the crisis of immigrant from Wakanda heading to American in droves.
Head over to Sara’s twitter feed to see more of the tweets. It’s a rather hilarious read.
Black Panther hits theaters everywhere 2/16/18
