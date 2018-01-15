Entertainment News
No Lie, Will Smith Is The Best Thing To Ever Happen To Instagram

You win, Will.

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - October 2nd, 2017

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

One month ago, one of the funniest, most accomplished men in the world gave social media a total facelift when he joined Instagram. One duck lip-kissy face photo later, and it was official—we could now Insta-stalk the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Will Smith, people, he’s an avid IG user now and you’ve got to get into it.

So, why is he the best thing to happen to the ‘Gram? You have to hit that “follow” button to really know, but in a nutshell, he’s trolls TF out of Jada Pinkett Smith, he’s exactly the kind of dad you imagine he is, and he has the best stories about his acting compadres.

Here’s where it all began:

Thanx @theellenshow!

