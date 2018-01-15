Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Here’s How A Viral Tiffany Haddish Clip Landed Her A New Gig

You never know where a funny story can take you.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Saturday Night Live - Season 43

Source: NBC / Getty

You better believe when the cameras are on, Tiffany Haddish is making every joke count. One clip was so funny, it’s now landed her a deal with Groupon.

Back in July of 2017, Tiffany appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and detailed a hilarious outing with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. They took a Louisiana swamp tour using a Groupon, and Tiffany’s funny retelling of the situation caused the video to go viral.

Eventually, the clip reached the folks over at Groupon and they loved it so much, they offered Tiffany to be their official spokesperson. Her answer? Check out the video below.

In addition to being the face of Groupon, the company also hooked Tiffany up with an employee app and put some extra cash in her account. According to People, a Super Bowl ad starring Tiffany is also scheduled during the fourth quarter of the game.

Swipe through to check out more funny Groupon clips with Tiffany, as well as the Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview that started it all!

Tiffany Haddish

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Here’s How A Viral Tiffany Haddish Clip Landed Her A New Gig

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim And Her Wig Are The…
 25 mins ago
01.15.18
Here’s How A Viral Tiffany Haddish Clip Landed…
 41 mins ago
01.15.18
No Lie, Will Smith Is The Best Thing…
 2 hours ago
01.15.18
#WakandaGate Americans Wants Trump To Answer The Crisis…
 3 hours ago
01.15.18
Our Monday Morning Vibes Are Courtesy Of A…
 3 hours ago
01.15.18
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
Offset’s New “Cardi B” Tattoo
 12 hours ago
01.14.18
The GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live!! Countdown to Music's Biggest Night - Show
LL Cool J’s 50th Birthday
 15 hours ago
01.14.18
This Vintage “Flavor Of Love” Clip Portrays White…
 16 hours ago
01.14.18
LOL: Watch What Happens When Goku Comes To…
 16 hours ago
01.14.18
LOL: The Animal Kingdom Is Having The Weirdest…
 20 hours ago
01.14.18
You’ll Take The Words “Back Off” More Seriously…
 23 hours ago
01.14.18
Happy Birthday LL! 10 Vintage Photos That Confirm…
 24 hours ago
01.14.18
Here’s How Cardi B Really Wants To Dance…
 1 day ago
01.14.18
Never Prank Your Mom Unless You Want This…
 2 days ago
01.13.18
Folks Are Calling This The Worst Family Portrait…
 2 days ago
01.13.18
Watch What Happens When This Guy Invites The…
 2 days ago
01.13.18
photos