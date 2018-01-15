This Vintage “Flavor Of Love” Clip Portrays White Privilege Vs. Black Excellence Perfectly

Remember when Deelishis and Krazy from Flavor Of Love had an unintentionally sing off?

Well someone on the Internet found the clip and turned it into a hilarious depiction of White Privilege vs. Black Magic.

White privilege vs Black excellence pic.twitter.com/UN3N6tv7dW — ash (@blaquepink) January 13, 2018

LOLOLOLOLOL.

that white girl was sitting there like this on the inside pic.twitter.com/8gwuxR6MH6 — 🍒 (@thatsochianti) January 14, 2018

"I can't sing" ….cause she can SANG. pic.twitter.com/F8ttPyIsCz — Grand Basileus of the Auntie Curls Association (@EDIBLU) January 14, 2018

Undefeated.

