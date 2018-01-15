Entertainment News
This Vintage “Flavor Of Love” Clip Portrays White Privilege Vs. Black Excellence Perfectly

Remember when Deelishis and Krazy from Flavor Of Love had an unintentionally sing off?

Well someone on the Internet found the clip and turned it into a hilarious depiction of White Privilege vs. Black Magic.

LOLOLOLOLOL.

 

 

Undefeated.

