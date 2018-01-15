Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Offset’s New “Cardi B” Tattoo

hollywoodzay
25 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:
A lot of things have been happening for the Cardi B and Offset. Recently there has also been cheating allegations due to a video that was leaked. She seems to be sticking by fiancée, Offset’s side for better or for worse.
The whole situation blew up on social media to the point where Maury Povich offered his services to get to the bottom of this.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Despite all the buzz that the cheating scandals have caused Offset did something that sent the public into even more of a frenzy. Migos member, Offset got his fiancées stage name “Cardi B” tattooed on his neck right under his Buttercup tattoo. Apparently Cardi is very much into that particular Powerpuff Girl. Cardi B has been very outspoken about how her decisions are her own. She’s been receiving backlash from fans and others about her relationship with Offset.

There has been lots of speculation as to why he did this. The majority believe that he’s trying to prove his commitment to Cardi B. And if that’s what he was trying to do, well he convinced us because a tattoo is pretty permanent. What do you think about this decision?

 
cardi b , offset

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Offset’s New “Cardi B” Tattoo

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
Offset’s New “Cardi B” Tattoo
 2 hours ago
01.14.18
The GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live!! Countdown to Music's Biggest Night - Show
LL Cool J’s 50th Birthday
 4 hours ago
01.14.18
LOL: The Animal Kingdom Is Having The Weirdest…
 9 hours ago
01.14.18
You’ll Take The Words “Back Off” More Seriously…
 12 hours ago
01.14.18
Happy Birthday LL! 10 Vintage Photos That Confirm…
 13 hours ago
01.14.18
Here’s How Cardi B Really Wants To Dance…
 13 hours ago
01.14.18
Never Prank Your Mom Unless You Want This…
 1 day ago
01.13.18
Folks Are Calling This The Worst Family Portrait…
 1 day ago
01.13.18
Watch What Happens When This Guy Invites The…
 1 day ago
01.13.18
Here Are 10 Celebrities You Probably Didn’t Know…
 1 day ago
01.13.18
LOL: Who Did This To Cardi B?
 2 days ago
01.13.18
We’re Keeping The Same Energy As This Lit…
 2 days ago
01.13.18
Here’s Visual Proof That Black People Have Supernatural…
 2 days ago
01.12.18
These Kids Weren’t Born In The 90’s But…
 2 days ago
01.12.18
There Were Mixed Reactions When The Toronto Raptors…
 2 days ago
01.12.18
Have You Heard Of The New Term, ‘Micro-Cheating?’
 2 days ago
01.12.18
photos