Offset’s New “Cardi B” Tattoo

25 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
A lot of things have been happening for the Cardi B and Offset. Recently there has also been cheating allegations due to a video that was leaked. She seems to be sticking by fiancée, Offset’s side for better or for worse.
The whole situation blew up on social media to the point where Maury Povich offered his services to get to the bottom of this.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Despite all the buzz that the cheating scandals have caused Offset did something that sent the public into even more of a frenzy. Migos member, Offset got his fiancées stage name “Cardi B” tattooed on his neck right under his Buttercup tattoo. Apparently Cardi is very much into that particular Powerpuff Girl. Cardi B has been very outspoken about how her decisions are her own. She’s been receiving backlash from fans and others about her relationship with Offset.
There has been lots of speculation as to why he did this. The majority believe that he’s trying to prove his commitment to Cardi B. And if that’s what he was trying to do, well he convinced us because a tattoo is pretty permanent. What do you think about this decision?
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – Add Yours