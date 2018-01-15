Offset’s New “Cardi B” Tattoo

A lot of things have been happening for the Cardi B and Offset. Recently there has also been cheating allegations due to a video that was leaked. She seems to be sticking by fiancée, Offset’s side for better or for worse.

The whole situation blew up on social media to the point where Maury Povich offered his services to get to the bottom of this.

.@iamcardib if you ever need a Lie Detector Test or have more relationship drama…you know you can always call Uncle Maury! — The Maury Show (@TheMAURYShow) January 5, 2018

Despite all the buzz that the cheating scandals have caused Offset did something that sent the public into even more of a frenzy. Migos member, Offset got his fiancées stage name “Cardi B” tattooed on his neck right under his Buttercup tattoo. Apparently Cardi is very much into that particular Powerpuff Girl. Cardi B has been very outspoken about how her decisions are her own. She’s been receiving backlash from fans and others about her relationship with Offset. There has been lots of speculation as to why he did this. The majority believe that he’s trying to prove his commitment to Cardi B. And if that’s what he was trying to do, well he convinced us because a tattoo is pretty permanent. What do you think about this decision?

