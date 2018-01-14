Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Here’s How Cardi B Really Wants To Dance In The “Bartier Cardi” Video

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The Lab Creative Arts Studio is full of talented, artistic people who sometimes inspire some of the greats.

One skilled dancer decided to take on “Bartier Cardi,” and her routine was so lit that Cardi B herself got inspired. Check it out:

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Here’s How Cardi B Really Wants To Dance In The “Bartier Cardi” Video

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LOL: The Animal Kingdom Is Having The Weirdest…
 4 hours ago
01.14.18
You’ll Take The Words “Back Off” More Seriously…
 7 hours ago
01.14.18
Happy Birthday LL! 10 Vintage Photos That Confirm…
 8 hours ago
01.14.18
Here’s How Cardi B Really Wants To Dance…
 8 hours ago
01.14.18
Never Prank Your Mom Unless You Want This…
 20 hours ago
01.13.18
Folks Are Calling This The Worst Family Portrait…
 1 day ago
01.13.18
Watch What Happens When This Guy Invites The…
 1 day ago
01.13.18
Here Are 10 Celebrities You Probably Didn’t Know…
 1 day ago
01.13.18
LOL: Who Did This To Cardi B?
 1 day ago
01.13.18
We’re Keeping The Same Energy As This Lit…
 1 day ago
01.13.18
Here’s Visual Proof That Black People Have Supernatural…
 2 days ago
01.12.18
These Kids Weren’t Born In The 90’s But…
 2 days ago
01.12.18
There Were Mixed Reactions When The Toronto Raptors…
 2 days ago
01.12.18
Have You Heard Of The New Term, ‘Micro-Cheating?’
 2 days ago
01.12.18
47 items
Bullying Is Not Hot At Palmetto Elm [Exclusive…
 2 days ago
01.12.18
SMH: Some Black Men Are Thirsty Over Tomi…
 2 days ago
01.12.18
photos