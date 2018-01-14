Happy Birthday LL! 10 Vintage Photos That Confirm Why Ladies Love Cool James

We’re pretty sure that the double “L” in LL Cool J use to stand for “Ladies Love” — however, considering all the things he’s accomplished in his three decade long career, LL should stand for “Living Legend.”

But don’t get it twisted; the ladies will always love James Todd Smith. And these vintage photos of him being young and fine will remind you how he got the name in the first place.

In honor of living legend’s 50th birthday, hit the flip to see more of his fine, young self.

