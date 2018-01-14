Entertainment News
You’ll Take The Words “Back Off” More Seriously After Watching This Video

What would you do if you witnessed something supernatural firsthand? Would you run the other way? Record it on your iPhone so you can show your friends later? Lay there and die? There’s no way to know just how one would react until they’re put in that situation. For a few unexpected patrons at a coffee shop, a special FX prank exposed them to the supernatural for the first time and the results are hilarious!

 

 

