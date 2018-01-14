Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

LOL: The Animal Kingdom Is Having The Weirdest Sunday Ever

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Koalas hanging out on tree at Wild Life Sydney Zoo

Source: James D. Morgan / Getty

Animals are a lot like humans in the way that they interact with each other and entertain themselves when they are bored. There is nothing funnier than watching animals in their own habitat, doing things that we would do. In fact, here are a couple of animal videos that will have you in stitches!

This mean koala doesn’t want to share his tree.

 

Have you ever seen an elephant on a slip and slide? Feast your eyes on this!

 

This adorable puppy loves to dance and it’s the cutest thing ever.

 

This puppy is also adorable but his Sunday isn’t going as well.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading LOL: The Animal Kingdom Is Having The Weirdest Sunday Ever

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LOL: The Animal Kingdom Is Having The Weirdest…
 4 hours ago
01.14.18
You’ll Take The Words “Back Off” More Seriously…
 7 hours ago
01.14.18
Happy Birthday LL! 10 Vintage Photos That Confirm…
 8 hours ago
01.14.18
Here’s How Cardi B Really Wants To Dance…
 8 hours ago
01.14.18
Never Prank Your Mom Unless You Want This…
 20 hours ago
01.13.18
Folks Are Calling This The Worst Family Portrait…
 1 day ago
01.13.18
Watch What Happens When This Guy Invites The…
 1 day ago
01.13.18
Here Are 10 Celebrities You Probably Didn’t Know…
 1 day ago
01.13.18
LOL: Who Did This To Cardi B?
 1 day ago
01.13.18
We’re Keeping The Same Energy As This Lit…
 1 day ago
01.13.18
Here’s Visual Proof That Black People Have Supernatural…
 2 days ago
01.12.18
These Kids Weren’t Born In The 90’s But…
 2 days ago
01.12.18
There Were Mixed Reactions When The Toronto Raptors…
 2 days ago
01.12.18
Have You Heard Of The New Term, ‘Micro-Cheating?’
 2 days ago
01.12.18
47 items
Bullying Is Not Hot At Palmetto Elm [Exclusive…
 2 days ago
01.12.18
SMH: Some Black Men Are Thirsty Over Tomi…
 2 days ago
01.12.18
photos