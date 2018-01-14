Entertainment News
Never Prank Your Mom Unless You Want This To Happen To You

There are only a few simple rules to pranking: make sure nobody dies and never ever prank the woman who gave birth to you. One poor guy on Twitter must not have gotten the memo because when he attempted to prank his mother he ended up with a broom to the head.

Check out the video.

 

