We’re Keeping The Same Energy As This Lit Family All Weekend Long

The weekend is here and the super lit family in definitely has the right energy for it.

The daughter, mom and dad trio have gone viral with their dance video to the popular “Love Come Down” Remix — and it’s nothing short of perfection.

I tried to relieve some stress from my parents💀 why my momma always trying to be cute🙄😂💕 pic.twitter.com/2IVrvCLI7R — ✨bluedizz✨ (@bluedizzr) January 8, 2018

