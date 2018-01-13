Entertainment News
Watch What Happens When This Guy Invites The Cops To “40 Big Girls & A Bottle”

Not sure how this kid got so close to the cops, but it’s nice to see the police can have a sense of humor.

Peep the officer blasting Shabba Ranks in the patty wagon.

 

40 big girls & a bottle

A post shared by TravQue (@travque) on

 

Thanks @TravQue for this Saturday laugh.

photos