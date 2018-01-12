Music
Remember When 6LACK Covered And Killed This Erykah Badu Classic?

Flashback Friday.

JMBLYA 2017

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Everyone loves a good cover — especially when it’s an artist you love singing a song you like by another artist you love.

6LACK‘s cover of Erykah Badu‘s “On & On” is just that, and then some. If you haven’t seen this beautiful video before, you’re welcome. If you have, you’re welcome for bringing it back to your consciousness. Enjoy.

 

 

