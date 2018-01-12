Music
Home > Music

Who Would You Cast In The 2018 Remake Of ‘Lady Marmalade?’

Where's all my soul sisters?

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
2001 MTV Movie Awards show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Sam Stryker posed the question on Twitter and plenty of people had opinions. But one user, August Ryder, picked an all-star lineup that’s hard to beat:

All in all, there were some really creative answers. Hit the flip to see what we mean.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Who Would You Cast In The 2018 Remake Of ‘Lady Marmalade?’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
These Kids Weren’t Born In The 90’s But…
 1 hour ago
01.12.18
There Were Mixed Reactions When The Toronto Raptors…
 1 hour ago
01.12.18
Have You Heard Of The New Term, ‘Micro-Cheating?’
 2 hours ago
01.12.18
SMH: Some Black Men Are Thirsty Over Tomi…
 2 hours ago
01.12.18
Chadwick Boseman Teams With Barry Jenkins For 70s…
 3 hours ago
01.12.18
Hugh Grant Reacts To Meghan Markle Being Britain’s…
 9 hours ago
01.12.18
This New Gabrielle Union Movie Looks Phenomenal: Breaking…
 24 hours ago
01.11.18
Chrissy Teigen Has Developed A Relationship With Sophia…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Black Harry Potter Fans Are Imagining How Different…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
You’re Not Alone: Find Out What Random Pop…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
LOL: You Won’t Believe How North Carolina’s State…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
This Girl’s Tweet About Her Father’s Struggling Panaderia…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Pointlessly Packaging Natural Goods In Plastic Has Grocery…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Have You Seen These Videos Of A Cirque…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Mom Of H&M Kid Breaks Silence On Monkey…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Did This NBA Star Take This Rookie Prank…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
photos