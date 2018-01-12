Entertainment News
Chadwick Boseman Teams With Barry Jenkins For 70s Hijacking Thriller

The Black Panther lines up his next big project.

ENTERTAINMENT-US-FILM-GOVERNORS AWARDS-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Chadwick Boseman is on to new projects and his much anticipated Black Panther movie hasn’t even come out yet.

Next up, Chadwick is prepping for a thriller movie called Expatriate, which he wrote with his writing partner Logan Coles. He will star in the movie and, according to Deadline, Barry Jenkins, of Moonlight fame, will direct.

The story takes place in the 1970s and it will revolve around an intense plane hijacking.

There is no set release date for the film yet, but people are already getting excited.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as more news surfaces!

 

