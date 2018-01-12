Have You Heard Of The New Term, ‘Micro-Cheating?’

A new term, “micro-cheating,” is being used to describe all the small ways in which someone can be unfaithful. For example, secretly speaking to someone else on social media, sharing private jokes, sharing memories with an ex—and the list goes on.

People have been taking to their Twitter accounts to talk about how ridiculous they think the new word is. Some even say it’s abusive, in the way that it may restrict your partner from having other meaningful relationships.

Hit the flip to see some thoughts, then write us with your opinion on whether or not we need a word for these “infractions.” This lady’s response has us dying with laughter:

First I had to worry about cheating, now I have to worry about “micro-cheating”?! God damn it world. Cheating is cheating, no matter how big or small. And lord let me tell you, I’ll throw your shit in the yard if you do either. https://t.co/Wvc1l1fhIs — Brittany Clark (@BrittSlav) January 11, 2018

