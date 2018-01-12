Entertainment News
These Kids Weren’t Born In The 90’s But They’re Dripping With Finesse

Global Grind
Ever since Bruno Mars and Cardi B released their remix for “Finesse” the public has fallen in love. The 90’s inspired New Jack Swing beat takes over your body and you can’t help but to dance.

Even kids are loving the track. Even though they aren’t old enough to have experienced the 90’s, they’re still grooving to the beat and enjoying the vibe.

Don’t believe me? Check out these kids below.

FINESSE!! 🕺🏼 help me tag @brunomars @iamcardib if you dig it!! and follow @epicdancevideos for more groups 💯 BIG shoutout to my LITTLE friend @nicolelaeno for assisting me 🙌🏼😂 she’s always working so hard and over the past few years I’ve watched her get better every single class. so fun dancing this one with you! 🔥 I’ve been wanting to teach more beginner/intermediate classes like this again because I’ve missed the energy. Last night was insane so we’re definitely gonna do more… link to the full vid in my bio, go watch the other groups!! Filmed by @ryanparma 🎥🎥 hosted by @idahollywood ▪️ #finesse #finesseremix #brunomars #cardib #dance #hiphopdance #choreography #mattsteffanina #teamsteff #epicdancevideos

