New Music
Home > New Music

New Music: Lil Durk – “1-773 Vulture” (Explicit Audio)

farlinave
2 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

New music by Lil Durk “1-773 Vulture.”

Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Lil Durk

Lil Durk (Photo Gallery)

12 photos Launch gallery

Lil Durk (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading New Music: Lil Durk – “1-773 Vulture” (Explicit Audio)

Lil Durk (Photo Gallery)

1-773 Vulture , Chicago , Lil Durk

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hugh Grant Reacts To Meghan Markle Being Britain’s…
 7 hours ago
01.12.18
This New Gabrielle Union Movie Looks Phenomenal: Breaking…
 22 hours ago
01.11.18
Chrissy Teigen Has Developed A Relationship With Sophia…
 23 hours ago
01.11.18
Black Harry Potter Fans Are Imagining How Different…
 23 hours ago
01.11.18
You’re Not Alone: Find Out What Random Pop…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
LOL: You Won’t Believe How North Carolina’s State…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
This Girl’s Tweet About Her Father’s Struggling Panaderia…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Pointlessly Packaging Natural Goods In Plastic Has Grocery…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Have You Seen These Videos Of A Cirque…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Mom Of H&M Kid Breaks Silence On Monkey…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Did This NBA Star Take This Rookie Prank…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Watch Khia Rap About Chicken In A Sexual…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Ouch: Attempting This Viral Stunt Wen’t Hilariously Wrong
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Happy Birthday Afeni! Check Out This Emotional Vintage…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
People Can’t Stop Laughing At This Longest Slip…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
Meet The Only Man On The Internet That…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
photos