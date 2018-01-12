King Yella Gets Checked By Cardi B Over Sex Rumors [VIDEO]

Cardi B thinks that Chicago rapper King Yella tried it–so she called him on the phone to expose him. Cardi says she never slept with King Yella and a whole lot of other things you can watch in the video above. King Yella defends himself by saying he didn’t say it and that the blogs are lying.

