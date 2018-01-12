97.9 The Beat TV News
Home > 97.9 The Beat TV News

Lil Pump Gets Out Of 360 Deal With Warner Bros, Being A Minor [VIDEO]

farlinave
0 reads
Leave a comment

Lil Pump just got out his deal with Warner Bros because when he signed with the label–when he was a minor. He’s now looking for a 8-figure deal and is in the middle of a bidding war with a few different labels. DJ Akademiks bringing the funk on this one.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Talented, Famous & Formerly Addicted

36 photos Launch gallery

Talented, Famous & Formerly Addicted

Continue reading Talented, Famous & Formerly Addicted

Talented, Famous & Formerly Addicted

360 deal , lil pump

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hugh Grant Reacts To Meghan Markle Being Britain’s…
 5 hours ago
01.12.18
This New Gabrielle Union Movie Looks Phenomenal: Breaking…
 20 hours ago
01.11.18
Chrissy Teigen Has Developed A Relationship With Sophia…
 20 hours ago
01.11.18
Black Harry Potter Fans Are Imagining How Different…
 21 hours ago
01.11.18
You’re Not Alone: Find Out What Random Pop…
 22 hours ago
01.11.18
LOL: You Won’t Believe How North Carolina’s State…
 22 hours ago
01.11.18
This Girl’s Tweet About Her Father’s Struggling Panaderia…
 23 hours ago
01.11.18
Pointlessly Packaging Natural Goods In Plastic Has Grocery…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Have You Seen These Videos Of A Cirque…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Mom Of H&M Kid Breaks Silence On Monkey…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Did This NBA Star Take This Rookie Prank…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Watch Khia Rap About Chicken In A Sexual…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Ouch: Attempting This Viral Stunt Wen’t Hilariously Wrong
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Happy Birthday Afeni! Check Out This Emotional Vintage…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
People Can’t Stop Laughing At This Longest Slip…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
Meet The Only Man On The Internet That…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
photos