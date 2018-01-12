Lil Pump Gets Out Of 360 Deal With Warner Bros, Being A Minor [VIDEO]

Lil Pump just got out his deal with Warner Bros because when he signed with the label–when he was a minor. He’s now looking for a 8-figure deal and is in the middle of a bidding war with a few different labels. DJ Akademiks bringing the funk on this one.

