Hugh Grant Reacts To Meghan Markle Being Britain’s First Black Princess

Everyone’s favorite bear is back in Paddington 2 which is in theaters everywhere now. Xilla Valentine sat down with Hugh Grant and Hugh Bonneville to discuss the hilarious jail scene in Paddington 2 and got their reaction to the first British Black Princess, Meghan Markle.

