Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Black Harry Potter Fans Are Imagining How Different Hogwarts Would Be If They Attended

#BlackHogwarts would go just little bit different...

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Christmas In The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter

Source: Tara Ziemba / Getty

Harry Potter fans are some of the most dedicated in the world, and even though the entire series takes place in a fictional realm, that doesn’t mean things wouldn’t be different if the demographic was. It’s no secret that most of the students at Hogwarts are white–so how different the would the school be like if they incorporated Black culture? A hilarious hashtag started trending on Thursday: #BlackHogwarts, and people are imagining the scenarios that would go down at school if the students at Hogwarts were Black. These tweets absolutely nail the differences between what Harry Potter shows, and how things would go differently at Black Hogwarts.

The lesson plans in class would inevitably a little bit different

But sorting would still stress everyone out just the same.

And if anything is for certain, Rick Ross would most definitely play the role of Hagrid…

Peep the next couple of pages to see all of the other things that would go just a little bit different at Black Hogwarts.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Black Harry Potter Fans Are Imagining How Different Hogwarts Would Be If They Attended

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This New Gabrielle Union Movie Looks Phenomenal: Breaking…
 6 hours ago
01.11.18
Chrissy Teigen Has Developed A Relationship With Sophia…
 7 hours ago
01.11.18
Black Harry Potter Fans Are Imagining How Different…
 8 hours ago
01.11.18
You’re Not Alone: Find Out What Random Pop…
 9 hours ago
01.11.18
LOL: You Won’t Believe How North Carolina’s State…
 9 hours ago
01.11.18
This Girl’s Tweet About Her Father’s Struggling Panaderia…
 10 hours ago
01.11.18
Pointlessly Packaging Natural Goods In Plastic Has Grocery…
 12 hours ago
01.11.18
Have You Seen These Videos Of A Cirque…
 12 hours ago
01.11.18
Mom Of H&M Kid Breaks Silence On Monkey…
 13 hours ago
01.11.18
Did This NBA Star Take This Rookie Prank…
 13 hours ago
01.11.18
Watch Khia Rap About Chicken In A Sexual…
 14 hours ago
01.11.18
Ouch: Attempting This Viral Stunt Wen’t Hilariously Wrong
 14 hours ago
01.11.18
Happy Birthday Afeni! Check Out This Emotional Vintage…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
People Can’t Stop Laughing At This Longest Slip…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
Meet The Only Man On The Internet That…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
LOL: Mariah Carey ‘Tea’ Shirts Are Officially For…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
photos