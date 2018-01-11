Watch How Mary J. Blige Earned Her Name As The Queen Of Hip Hop/Soul

People today know Mary J. Blige as the legend who sings, acts and has several awards from her work in music and film.

Some may even mention her super public divorce from Kendu Isaacs — but most don’t know how she became the Queen of hip hop and soul music. MJB could always sing her face off, but did you know she was an emcee too? Check it out.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: