Pointlessly Packaging Natural Goods In Plastic Has Grocery Shoppers Pissed

Shoppers in the UK are livid that their coconuts, and other natural goods are being wrapped in plastic at supermarkets.

Shoppers slam Sainsbury's for selling 'organic' coconut in plastic https://t.co/ASMw1WeUpB pic.twitter.com/J7UNS79Lc1 — Organic Portal (@OrganicPortal) January 10, 2018

Excess packaging has been pissing eco-friendly people off for so long that they’ve even coined the term “pointless packaging.”

Marks and Spencer stores are selling sliced cauliflower as ‘Cauliflower Steak’ with lots of lovely plastic and charging £2 (normally £2.50). A cauliflower costs about 69p from a local veg shop. 😑 pic.twitter.com/v9ocsIAB0R — Rachel Clarke (@rachclarke27) January 5, 2018

BREAKING: M&S to halt sale of 'ridiculous' cauliflower steak item https://t.co/L0YjsQbgjl pic.twitter.com/o57WHrmZ8C — Evening Standard (@standardnews) January 10, 2018

Coconuts and Cauliflower aren’t the only things being unnecessarily wrapped in plastic. Hit the flip to see more wild examples of pointless packaging.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: