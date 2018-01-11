Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Pointlessly Packaging Natural Goods In Plastic Has Grocery Shoppers Pissed

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Dove shampoo and conditioner bottles in a shelf. Dove is one...

Source: Roberto Machado Noa / Getty

Shoppers in the UK are livid that their coconuts, and other natural goods are being wrapped in plastic at supermarkets.

Excess packaging has been pissing eco-friendly people off for so long that they’ve even coined the term “pointless packaging.”

Coconuts and Cauliflower aren’t the only things being unnecessarily wrapped in plastic. Hit the flip to see more wild examples of pointless packaging.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Pointlessly Packaging Natural Goods In Plastic Has Grocery Shoppers Pissed

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
You’re Not Alone: Find Out What Random Pop…
 26 mins ago
01.11.18
LOL: You Won’t Believe How North Carolina’s State…
 41 mins ago
01.11.18
This Girl’s Tweet About Her Father’s Struggling Panaderia…
 1 hour ago
01.11.18
Pointlessly Packaging Natural Goods In Plastic Has Grocery…
 3 hours ago
01.11.18
Have You Seen These Videos Of A Cirque…
 4 hours ago
01.11.18
Mom Of H&M Kid Breaks Silence On Monkey…
 4 hours ago
01.11.18
Did This NBA Star Take This Rookie Prank…
 5 hours ago
01.11.18
Watch Khia Rap About Chicken In A Sexual…
 6 hours ago
01.11.18
Ouch: Attempting This Viral Stunt Wen’t Hilariously Wrong
 6 hours ago
01.11.18
Happy Birthday Afeni! Check Out This Emotional Vintage…
 24 hours ago
01.10.18
People Can’t Stop Laughing At This Longest Slip…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
Meet The Only Man On The Internet That…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
LOL: Mariah Carey ‘Tea’ Shirts Are Officially For…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
This Tumbling Gymnast Is The Epitome Of Black…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
Stream ’90s Sitcom ‘Living Single’ On Hulu This…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
This Ode To Old School Music Is How…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
photos