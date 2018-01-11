Did This NBA Star Take This Rookie Prank Too Far?

Pranks are funny as hell until they happen to you.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s popcorn prank on his rookie teammate was definitely next level.

"This is what you get when you don't do your rookie duties!!" – @Giannis_An34 pic.twitter.com/y4verg5dA0 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 9, 2018

