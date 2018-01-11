LOL: You Won’t Believe How North Carolina’s State Legislature Celebrates National Milk Day

It’s National Milk Day, and who knew that the North Carolina State Legislature was the hot spot for milk chugging competitions? Oh, and they do it with straws.

someone emailed me to tell me that the NC state legislature has an annual milk chugging competition with straws and, buddy, it’s true pic.twitter.com/dQ72vURvNI — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) November 1, 2017

Um, ok.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: