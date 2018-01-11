Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

You’re Not Alone: Find Out What Random Pop Culture Moments Parents Banned From Your Peers

Some of these answers are unbelievable

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR

Source: Jan Sonnenmair NBCU – Getty / Getty

Our parents always have our best interest at heart…but sometimes that results in hiding some pretty ridiculous stuff from us. Whether it’s banning certain video games or fast forwarding through entire parts of a television show, you’re not the only one who sometimes had to miss out on the good stuff because your mom or dad wanted to make sure their kid didn’t look at anything too risky. Though there are definitely some things that kids probably shouldn’t be able to watch or listen to–depending on who you ask, obviously–there are other items that, looking back, it seems pretty silly for our parents to have shielded us from. Yeah, super young kids probably shouldn’t be allowed to watch any of the SAW movies, but what’s wrong with Sabrina the Teenage Witch? She’s a teenager, for crying out loud.

A Twitter user by the name of Nick Douglas was feeling nostalgic, and thought back on the time that his parents wouldn’t even let him look at a Sabrina the Teenage Witch comic in his own Disney Adventure magazine. He recognizes now how silly that probably is, and raised the question for everyone else: What’s the funniest time your parents banned a piece of pop culture from you?

The answers range anywhere from banning certain hip-hop CD’s to just not wanting kids watch any TV at all. If you think you had it bad, there’s probably some kid out there who had it worse. Check out tweets from all of these kids who had some pretty arbitrary stuff banned from them–you might have gone through exactly the same deprivation as a child.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading You’re Not Alone: Find Out What Random Pop Culture Moments Parents Banned From Your Peers

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
You’re Not Alone: Find Out What Random Pop…
 24 mins ago
01.11.18
LOL: You Won’t Believe How North Carolina’s State…
 38 mins ago
01.11.18
This Girl’s Tweet About Her Father’s Struggling Panaderia…
 1 hour ago
01.11.18
Pointlessly Packaging Natural Goods In Plastic Has Grocery…
 3 hours ago
01.11.18
Have You Seen These Videos Of A Cirque…
 4 hours ago
01.11.18
Mom Of H&M Kid Breaks Silence On Monkey…
 4 hours ago
01.11.18
Did This NBA Star Take This Rookie Prank…
 5 hours ago
01.11.18
Watch Khia Rap About Chicken In A Sexual…
 6 hours ago
01.11.18
Ouch: Attempting This Viral Stunt Wen’t Hilariously Wrong
 6 hours ago
01.11.18
Happy Birthday Afeni! Check Out This Emotional Vintage…
 24 hours ago
01.10.18
People Can’t Stop Laughing At This Longest Slip…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
Meet The Only Man On The Internet That…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
LOL: Mariah Carey ‘Tea’ Shirts Are Officially For…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
This Tumbling Gymnast Is The Epitome Of Black…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
Stream ’90s Sitcom ‘Living Single’ On Hulu This…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
This Ode To Old School Music Is How…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
photos