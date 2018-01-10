This Tumbling Gymnast Is The Epitome Of Black Girl Magic

19-year-old Angel Rice is taking over the internet once again. In 2015, the young teen set a Guinness world record for the most double full twists performed in one minute. Videos of her tumbling skills have gone viral in the past but her latest video is one for the win.

Angel Rice. It’s even better because she’s not the ideal body type for gymnastics. Athleticism comes on all body types. pic.twitter.com/KMWIjqUWNr — ur fav (@commonwokegirl) January 9, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Rice has been tumbling since a young age. She’s also performed with All-Star Cheerleading as a power tumbler. She is the epitome of black girl magic!

