Happy Birthday Afeni! Check Out This Emotional Vintage Video Of The Queen

Global Grind
'Tupac: Resurrection' World Premiere

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

If you know anything about Tupac, you know that his mom Afeni played a major part in him becoming the legend we all knew and loved.

Today marks Afeni Shakur‘s 61st birthday, but unfortunately for us, the brave queen passed away back in May 2016. In honor of her life and legacy, check out this vintage clip of the former Black Panther getting emotional about her baby.

 

Hit the flip for more.

