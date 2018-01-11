News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Bottle Smash Victim Wants Da Brat’s Wages Garnished

Da Brat still owes Shayla Steven's $6.4 million.

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 Premiere

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The woman who Da Brat attacked with a bottle is suing the rapper again, and she coming for her checks this time.

Shayla Stevens wants Da Brat to pay what she owes.

The Jasmine Brand reports that Shayla has filed suit against Da Brat, who is currently a co host on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, demanding that her wages from Reach Media, Inc be garnished.

According to court documents, Shayla hopes that garnishing Da Brat’s wages will help the radio personality make good on the $6.4 million she owes to the former NFL Cheerleader.

Shayla accused Da Brat of smashing a bottle in her face during a altercation at a club in 2007. A judge ruled in 2014 that Da Brat owed Shayla the hefty amount after a jury found her at fault for Shayla’s injuries ($3.7 million) and responsile for past and future earnings ($2.7 million).

Da Brat has to speak on the new filing.

RELATED STORIES:

Wayment: Kirk Frost Paid Da Brat How Much Money To Call Him?

The Truth About Da Brat Replacing Claudia Jordan On ‘The Rickey Smiley Morning Show’

*UPDATE* Da Brat Slapped With $6.4 Million Judgement In Bottle Bashing Civil Suit

Da Brat , Lawsuit , Shayla Stevens , TM

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Bottle Smash Victim Wants Da Brat’s Wages Garnished

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch Khia Rap About Chicken In A Sexual…
 1 hour ago
01.11.18
Ouch: Attempting This Viral Stunt Wen’t Hilariously Wrong
 2 hours ago
01.11.18
Happy Birthday Afeni! Check Out This Emotional Vintage…
 20 hours ago
01.10.18
People Can’t Stop Laughing At This Longest Slip…
 21 hours ago
01.10.18
Meet The Only Man On The Internet That…
 22 hours ago
01.10.18
LOL: Mariah Carey ‘Tea’ Shirts Are Officially For…
 23 hours ago
01.10.18
This Tumbling Gymnast Is The Epitome Of Black…
 24 hours ago
01.10.18
Stream ’90s Sitcom ‘Living Single’ On Hulu This…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
This Ode To Old School Music Is How…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
Some People Want To Eat Tide Pods And…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
LOL: Here’s How Cold It Really Feels On…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
Oprah Rocks Purple And Pink Hair In ‘O…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
Watch: This Rapper Could Be The Next Best…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
Forbes Reveals Their List Of Hip-Hop’s Future Moguls…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
#TuesdayThoughts: Princess Nokia Shares Touching Poem On Depression
 2 days ago
01.09.18
One DJ Is Blowing Up Thanks To His…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
photos