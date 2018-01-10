Music
15 Year Old Rapper Makes Song About Her Mother Trying To Make Her Hate Her Dad

I just stumbled across a dope video that really pulls at the heart strings. The song is called I Miss My Daddy by a beautiful young artist named Haley Smith who sings about wanting her mother to stop trying to get her to not like her father, singing, “As much as I respect what you told me happen. Mom, that’s your version.”

Check it out in the video above and be sure to download it on all major streaming platforms.

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

