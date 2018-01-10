Robots Will Be The New U.S Military, So What Does That Mean For Blacks Trying To Enlist?

The future of jobs is at risk, thanks to the development of robots and robotic automation. Today an explosion in robotics technology is leading to rapid advances in capability that will affect nearly all employment sectors—if not every single one. The LA Times reported that a third the U.S. jobs will be taken by robots by the year 2030. Robots may even take over the U.S. Army.

According to the National Interest, the U.S. Army is looking to expand its technology to become more geared to become combat ready. What was once used as a GPS to locate from one area to another is starting to become a Man – Transportable Robotic System, Increment II (MTRS, Inc II).

The National Interest has stated the development of robots have been going on for a decade in a half and during the Iraq and Afghanistan war. The army has acquired a fast track of over 7,000 robotic systems to keep up with the emerging threats.

The production of robots should continue the production of a new robotic system by 2019. If the development of robots becomes the future of the U.S. Army, then this will become a problem with those who want to enlist in the military. The military has always been an option for those who choose not to go to college or work for a living.

Pew Research stated that 40 percent of those who enlist in the military are minorities. African Americans (17 percent) and Hispanics (12 percent) are among the biggest minority groups who are in the military. In 2016, the unemployment rate was 4.9 percent within the minority group. The unemployment rate for African Americans is doubled 8.4 percent.

Why This Matters:

African Americans made up of 12.6 percent in the war at Vietnam the 1960s. In addition, about 500,000 Mexican Americans fought in World War II. The minorities who have tried make their mark in the U.S. may have limited opportunities to join the military, as the U.S. Army continues to evolve.

Article By Anthony Hodge

