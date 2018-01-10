Uncategorized
Some People Want To Eat Tide Pods And Now They Can

Oddly, there are people on the internet who desire to eat Tide Pods, despite the company warning that the miniature balls of detergent are highly toxic and should not be ingested.  It’s turned into such a phenomenon that someone has gone as far as to come up with a recipe for edible pods. The recipe includes gelatin, soda, and condensed milk mixed in a pod made of parchment paper. While the creator of this edible Tide Pod hasn’t actually tested the recipe himself, he encourages others to give it a try.

If you dare, you can read the full recipe HERE.

