Some People Want To Eat Tide Pods And Now They Can

3 reads Leave a comment
Oddly, there are people on the internet who desire to eat Tide Pods, despite the company warning that the miniature balls of detergent are highly toxic and should not be ingested. It’s turned into such a phenomenon that someone has gone as far as to come up with a recipe for edible pods. The recipe includes gelatin, soda, and condensed milk mixed in a pod made of parchment paper. While the creator of this edible Tide Pod hasn’t actually tested the recipe himself, he encourages others to give it a try.
If you dare, you can read the full recipe HERE.
Don’t believe that wanting to eat Tide Pods is a real “thing”? Hit the flip for proof.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – Add Yours