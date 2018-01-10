Entertainment News
This Ode To Old School Music Is How We’re Bringing In Our Hump Day

Jay Versace is an old soul that is so beyond his years that even Earth Wind and Fire commented on his latest viral dance video that actually features their song “You Can’t Hide Love.”

Jay isn’t the only making the super old school cool again. Hit the flip to see the perfect response to give when your elders assume that you “don’t know nothing ’bout this.”

