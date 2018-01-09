Ex-Farmers Branch Police Officer Gets 10 Years For Murder [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
According to CBS 11, former Farmers Branch police officer, Ken Johnson, was giving 10 years by a judge today (1/9/18) for murdering a teen in 2016. Johnson claims he “feared for his life” after catching the deceased teen and his friend stealing out of a car.
Johnson’s reaction to the situation will cost him the next 10 years of his life, and the teen’s mom a lifetime without her son. A thing I still have to wonder is would Johnson still have been convicted if he was white? We’ve seen INNOCENT African American get killed by white cops, hundreds of times in the news, many on tape, and somehow, they used the same magical police line “I feared for my life” as Johnson–but they received no prison time. When will justice be served for all?
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)