Ex-Farmers Branch Police Officer Gets 10 Years For Murder [VIDEO]

According to CBS 11, former Farmers Branch police officer, Ken Johnson, was giving 10 years by a judge today (1/9/18) for murdering a teen in 2016. Johnson claims he “feared for his life” after catching the deceased teen and his friend stealing out of a car.

Johnson’s reaction to the situation will cost him the next 10 years of his life, and the teen’s mom a lifetime without her son. A thing I still have to wonder is would Johnson still have been convicted if he was white? We’ve seen INNOCENT African American get killed by white cops, hundreds of times in the news, many on tape, and somehow, they used the same magical police line “I feared for my life” as Johnson–but they received no prison time. When will justice be served for all?

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Family members of murdered teenager now directing impact statements to former Farmers Branch officer Ken Johnson pic.twitter.com/0NnvR15Qzq — Richard Ray (@RichardRayFox4) January 9, 2018

Former Farmers Branch Police Officer Ken Johnson gets 10 years in prison in the murder of 16 year old Jose Cruz. https://t.co/eMRrLv1GQj — Monica Hernandez (@MHernandezWFAA) January 9, 2018

DA Faith Johnson on sentencing of Farmers Branch officer Ken Johnson "when an officer commits a crime, he too has to be held responsible for his actions." 10yrs prison for murder 10yrs probation on AggAssault pic.twitter.com/IHyaqD05Zl — Richard Ray (@RichardRayFox4) January 9, 2018

