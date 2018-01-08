Entertainment News
This Might Be The Most Lit Barbershop Ever

The next big star could come out of this hot spot.

Global Grind
Close-Up Of Road Sign At Night

Source: Dennis George Booth / EyeEm / Getty

For a lot of folks, getting a hair cut isn’t the only reason to drop past the barbershop.

One barber, who goes by Nenenikita on Instagram, is taking the social feel to a whole new level with his Breaking The Rules And Changing The Game campaign.

On a regular basis, Nenenikita showcases rising talent on his Instagram and they’re definitely not short of energy. You can watch one clip below.

 

Not only is Nenenikita showing off dancers, but he’s even transformed his Breaking The Rules slogan into a line of hats and way of life.

 

Swipe through to check out some more dancers showing off in the barbershop and hit up Nenenikita if you have talent to share!

photos